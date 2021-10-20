Funding for emergency works at North Leitrim national school

Funding has been announced for works at Drumlease NS, Dromahair
Minister for Education, Norma Foley has announced funding to facilitate emergency works for Drumlease NS, Dromahair, Co Leitrim.
The funding for mechanical and electrical works was welcomed by Sligo Leitrim TD and local Minister of State, Frank Feighan. The full funding amount will not be available until the procurement process for the work is completed.
“This is good news for the community, hopefully some of this work can be done as soon as possible as it is coming to a colder time of the year," noted Minister Feighan.
