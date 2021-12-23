Look where Leitrim HOPE Christmas show boxes went this year

Team Hope Christmas Shoebox appeal.
Your Christmas Shoeboxes left in huge shipping containers from every corner of the country in November and December!
Families across Leitrim took part in the annual HOPE Christmas Shoebox appeal with schools particpating and individuals able to also donate online.
Every year the boxes journey across land and sea to meet the children who will love them! This year nine countries benefitted from the charity.
We are delighted to reveal that Leitrim showboxes this year went to Transnistria, along with boxes from Ballina and Listowel.
Transnistri is a is in a narrow strip of land between the river Dniester and the Moldovan–Ukrainian border that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova.
