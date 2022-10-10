Search

10 Oct 2022

Minister Simon Harris in Mohill today

Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science

10 Oct 2022 11:37 AM

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris  will visit Mohill Youthreach today, Monday October 10.

Deputy Harris is expected to announce funding for a new facility Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim ETB are looking forward to the announcement and say it is an exciting time for the centre.

Minister Harris has today providing funding for the Togetherall initiative, to mark World Mental Health Day. 

He stated, ""Students endured an incredibly difficult 2 years during the pandemic, with the long-term impact on their mental health potentially significant. While we have invested heavily in enhancing student counselling services, and innovative mental health and wellbeing supports for students, there is always more we can do.
"This partnership we are announcing today will provide students with 24/7 access to mental health support, and I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this valuable initiative, which will have such a positive impact on people’s lives, a reality."


Togetherall is designed to work with existing mental health services to provide preventative and early intervention supports.
The funding for Togetherall was granted by the HEA under the additional funding in Budget 2023 to underpin student wellbeing and mental health in HEI’s as part of the funding packages to mitigate against the impact of COVID-19.

