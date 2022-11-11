€5.27m in funding for Atlantic Technological University

ATU Sligo
€5.27 million has been allocated to Atlantic Technological University (ATU), which includes two campuses in Sligo, for key areas such as digital infrastructure, building capacity in research, and in improving governance and systems integration.
The funding was announced today and was welcomed by Minister of State and local TD, Frank Feighan.
He noted: “The ATU has been up and running for many months now and under the guidance of Dr Orla Flynn huge progress has been made across all campuses including Sligo and at St Angela’s. I believe this capital funding will enhance further the ambitions of ATU Sligo and St Angela’s and I look forward together with Minister Harris working to achieve those ambitions."
