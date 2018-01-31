Leitrim lady hopes to Spin the Wheel next Saturday

A lucky Leitrim lady and country music fan will be hoping to spin the iconic Grand Prize Wheel (and win up to €500,000) when she comes under the Winning Streak spotlight this weekend.

Christina Geelan from Drumard, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, is still getting over the shock of being selected to appear on the iconic National Lottery game show on RTE One this Saturday, 3rd February.

Christina pulled over the car late on Saturday evening to take a call while en route home from visiting her mother in Carrick-on-Shannon. The call was from a friend frantic with excitement congratulating her on being drawn to appear on Winning Streak.

Christina was shocked and had to wait a few minutes to collect herself before continuing on the way home to where there was a family celebration afterwards.

Christina (57) is married to Fergus and the couple have three children; Leesa (23), Oisin (18) and Clodagh (27), who is living and working in Melbourne, Australia.

Christina said she has been overwhelmed with the congratulations from well-wishers in the local community since last weekend.

Fergus, Oisin and Leesa will be in the RTE audience on Saturday along with her sister Marie and brother Joe and her extended family. Her other sister, Carmel, will be watching online from her home in New York, and her mum, Lily, will also be watching from her home in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A healthcare assistant by profession, Christina’s obsession is country western music and she loves going to concerts while doing a bit of dancing. Her favourite country artists are Jimmy Buckley and Patrick Feeney.

With any Winning Streak winnings Christina is hoping to get a quick holiday away from the cold weather and she also hopes to get some home renovations underway.

The next episode of Winning Streak, will be broadcast next Saturday evening at 8.30pm on RTÉ One, where presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy will guide five players through the iconic show, which gives them the chance to win cash, cars and luxury holidays. One will get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to spin the Grand Prize Wheel with a maximum prize of €500,000.

The other four players chosen to participate in next week’s Winning Streak are:

Barbara Kelly Ruane from Ballinasloe, Co. Galway

Philip Ezergailis from Moycullen, Co. Galway

Conor Warde from Newcastle, Co. Galway

Beatrice Dunne from Carlow town, Co. Carlow

For the chance to appear on the gameshow, players must reveal three stars on their Winning Streak Scratch Card and submit it to the National Lottery in a Winning Streak envelope, available at National Lottery retail sales agents. Five players will be drawn from all 3-star entries received to appear on the Winning Streak TV Gameshow and have the chance to spin the grand prize wheel.

Good luck Christina!