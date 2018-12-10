Garda appeal to motorists not to park illegally in disabled bays

Gardai are reminding motorists not to park illegally in disabled parking bays.

The Sligo Leitrim Garda Division Facebook page posted pictures of two vehicles parked illegally in disabled parking bays in Sligo recently with the warning that "Parking illegally in a disabled parking bay could cost you a fixed charge penalty notice of €150".

Please respect the need to keep these bays for those with disabilities, especially at the busy Christmas period when the demand for these bays is higher than ever.

Photos: Sligo Leitrim Division Garda Facebook Page.