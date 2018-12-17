Bronze sculpture stolen from Sligo car park

A bronze sculpture has been stolen from the main car park in Drumcliffe, Co Sligo. The car park is located just off the main Sligo - Donegal Road. Reports of the theft were put on the Sligo Leitrim Garda Division Facebook page earlier today.

The statue forms part of a larger piece displaying the poem "He wishes for the cloths of heaven" by W.B.Yeats.

Any information regarding the piece can be forwarded to Grange Gardai or Sligo Gardai on 0719157000

Or the Garda confidential line 1800666111