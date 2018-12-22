Glencar's Mary Clancy wins a Sligo Cathaoirleach Award

Glencar woman, Mary Clancy won a Sligo County Council Cathaoirleach 2018 Award recently for her outstanding voluntary work with the Irish Pilgrimage Trust over many years.

Mary and her husband, Glenade native, John live in Sligo. She has been massively involved with the Irish Pilgrimage Trust since 1995 and has served in many roles in the Trust’s North West Region over that period of time.

Mary also runs the Irish Pilgrimage Friendship Trust week in Kilcuan, Co. Galway every summer. She joined the Irish Pilgrimage Friendship Trust Board of Trustees in 2009 and is the Board Secretary.

Meantime the Irish Pilgrimage Trust is a registered charity in Ireland, and for over forty years the Trust has been travelling on pilgrimage/holiday to Lourdes with young people with special needs, from all over Ireland.

The Trust has over 1200 people travelling at Easter time and it is divided into small groups of approx 10 young people and 12 volunteer carers who stay in one of the many hotels in Lourdes.

Mary Clancy works as a Special Needs Assistant in Glencar’s Diffreen National School. On Friday the School expressed a “big congratulations to our SNA Mary Clancy who won the Community/Individual award at the Sligo County Council Cathaoirleach Awards 2018.

“Mary was recognised for her years of tireless work with the Irish Pilgrimage Trust, L’Arche and Faith and Light and for making a huge difference in the lives of less fortunate adults and children with special needs.”

