Driver stopped in Sligo was drinking from a bottle of whiskey

Gardaí in Sligo had a bit of a surprise when they stopped a vehicle on the N4 at Sligo and found the driver drinking a bottle of whiskey.

The vehicle was stopped on Christmas Day. Photo: Sligo Leitrim Garda Facebook page.

Gardai were on patrol of the local area on Christmas Day when they stopped the vehicle. The driver was spoken to and subsequently arrested on suspicion of Drink Driving .

According to the Sligo-Leitrim division Facebook page: "The man had a bottle of Whiskey with him in the car, opened, which he was drinking."

Photo: Sligo Letrim Garda Facebook page.

He was brought to a Garda Station and a test for alcohol was carried out. Unsurprisingly, the man failed the test and gardai say he is now facing a fine and 6 months off the road.