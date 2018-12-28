Man rescued after fall on Knocknarea in Sligo

Gardaí and Emergency Services were called out to rescue a man from Knocknarea in Sligo on St Stephen's Day.

The man sustained a suspected leg fracture and emergency services were called on to stablise him before he was removed for treatment to Sligo University Hospital.

A big thank you to the gardai, Coast Guard, amublance and Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue for their work in the rescue.