Man rescued after fall on Knocknarea in Sligo
Image courtesy of Sligo Leitrim Garda Division Facebook page.
Gardaí and Emergency Services were called out to rescue a man from Knocknarea in Sligo on St Stephen's Day.
The man sustained a suspected leg fracture and emergency services were called on to stablise him before he was removed for treatment to Sligo University Hospital.
A big thank you to the gardai, Coast Guard, amublance and Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue for their work in the rescue.
