Double your chances of quitting smoking for good this year

Many smokers consider an attempt to quit smoking for the New Year and the HSE’s QUIT campaign wants them to know that the odds are on their side to quit smoking for good this year.

Research shows that using stop smoking services like the HSE’s QUIT service makes you twice as likely to quit for good. Even better news is that using stop smoking services in combination with Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) and stop smoking medication makes you three to four times more likely to quit.

There are now more quitters than smokers in Ireland. The latest Healthy Ireland survey found that there are 80,000 fewer people smoking in Ireland than there were three years ago. Almost six out of 10 who smoke want to quit and the New Year is a time when many people try to give up smoking. Many of those people will choose to go it alone and 43% of people who smoke said that they would choose to go cold turkey without any help or support.

Dr Paul Kavanagh, Consultant in Public Health Medicine and Advisor to the HSE Tobacco Free Ireland Programme said, “Many people think that going cold turkey is the best way to quit but we know from the evidence that it is the least effective way of quitting. If you are going to quit, give yourself the best chance of success. Using the support of our QUIT services and finding out more about NRT and stop smoking medications increases your chance of quitting for good.

NRT, such as patches, gum, inhalers, gum or stop smoking medication helps deal with cravings and gives you the best chance of success. Sometimes people are reluctant to use NRT. They may have used these methods in the past without success but we know that when these products are used correctly, and for the right length of time, they really help. The QUIT service, your GP or your pharmacist can give you advice on the best option for you.”

There is lots of support available to people who want to quit. The HSE’s QUIT service is a free, personal support service to help quitters – providing a team of trained advisors, online tools, understanding and support.

The QUIT service can help you over the phone, on Facebook or Twitter, via email or text, or through Live Chat via the QUIT.ie support. The QUIT Service also has a network of face-to-face HSE QUIT services in locations around the country, providing one-to-one and group support for smokers.

Freephone 1800 201 203

Freetext QUIT to 50100

Get started on www.QUIT.ie

Find local HSE QUIT support groups on QUIT.ie or by calling the QUIT team

Tweet the QUIT team @hseQUITteam

Join the Facebook page www.facebook.com/HSEquit