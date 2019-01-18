Watch | National Football Exhibition to visit Sligo in February

Following on from the successful launch of the National Football Exhibition in Dublin, it now hits the road with the first stop in Sligo next month.

Designed to celebrate 60 years of the European Championships, the Exhibition - which is free entry - was officially opened ahead of the EURO 2020 Qualifying Draw in Dublin and it showcases significant parts of Irish footballing history.

Separated into six different zones to represent various parts of Irish & European football, the Exhibition contains rare match programmes, unique match jerseys, treasured memorabilia, and exclusive pieces, such as specially commissioned artwork from Barry Masterson and Danny Earls, as well as submissions from kids involved with Fighting Words.

There is also an interactive element to the Exhibition to ensure that all members of the family can get involved with a Photo Booth to get your picture taken, a recording booth to practice your commentary skills, and quiz stations to test your footballing knowledge.

Feel free to roam around and discover every part of the Exhibition, or download the National Football Exhibition App and pick up a pair of free headphones at the venue to listen to the audio tour.

Taking place in Sligo City Hall, it will have a local feel with unique additions celebrating the county's footballing history. The free of charge Exhibition will be open to the public from Saturday, February 16 - Thursday, February 28.

Sligo City Hall Opening Times

Sunday - Monday 11am - 3pm

Tuesday - Friday 11am - 6pm

Saturday 10am - 5pm

Read Also: Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results