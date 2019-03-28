Large drop in sexual assaults and drunk driving offences in Sligo/Leitrim division

National recorded crime statistics, based on data from An Garda Siochana, shows the number of incidents of fraud, deception and related offences reported in 2018 increased by 18.4% compared to 2017, up 998 incidents to 6,434.

The number of reported robbery, extortion and hijacking offences increased by 11.3%, while the number of reported sexual offences has continued to rise with 298 more incidents recorded in 2018 than in 2017, an increase of 10.3%.

There was an increase in offences against government, justice procedures and organisation of crime, up 10.4%, while drug offences rose by 9.5%.

The number of incidents of burglary and related offences fell by 11.5% in 2018 compared to 2017, from 19,182 to 16,969.

There were decreases in the numbers of recorded offences of damage to property and the environment (-7.2%), and to incidents of theft and related offences (-3.1%). recorded homicides fell from 83 to 74.

Sligo/Leitrim Division

In the Sligo/Leitrim division in Quarter 4, there were 16 sexual offences, 14 rape and sexual assaults, up slightly on the figures for Q4 2017. There were 98 attempts/threat to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences, down slightly.

Other notable figures for the division showed 20 offences of assault causing harm, down five, 67 other assaults which was the exact same figure for 2017, and 30 offences of drunk driving, down significantly from 52 in 2017.

There were 45 burglary offences and 43 non aggravated burglaries and both of these categories showed a marked decrease from 86 and 82 respectively the previous year.

There were 179 theft and related offences recorded, again dropping sizably from 203 in 2017.

There were 83 thefts from shops (75 last year) and 84 other thefts including handling stolen property (114) which also saw a decrease.

Fraud and deception offences stood at 23, up from 16 in 2017, while there were 60 controlled drug offences, up from 43 the previous year.

There were 11 offences of possession of drugs for sale or supply, and 46 for possession of drugs for personal use which was up from 30 for Q4 2017.

Damage to property accounted for 93 offences, down from 104, while there were 81 offences of criminal damage, down from 97.

Public order offences measured 146 and disorderly conduct 128 across the division, quite similar to the previous years figures of 149 and 135 respectively.

Leitrim Stations

On a more local level, Carrick-on-Shannon station recorded 52 assaults, 19 burglaries, 105 thefts, 24 controlled drug offences and 171 public order offences.

Manorhamilton recorded 22 assaults, 14 burglary and related offences and 26 theft and related offences

Carrigallen recorded just three assaults, three burglaries two public order offences while Drumshanbo had seven assaults, eight burglaries, 15 theft offences and 11 public order offences.

Ballinamore had 11 assaults for the period, seven burglaries, nine thefts and 11 public order offences.

Mohill recorded 12 assaults, 19 burglaries, 21 thefts, 24 damage to property and 17 public order offences.

Kinlough saw 10 assaults, nine burglaries, 17 thefts, damage to property and 11 public order offences.

* Statistics under reservation.