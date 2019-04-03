Deputy Eamon Scanlon insists Government must set out timeline for delivery of Sligo CAT lab

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon has called on the government to detail the timeline for delivery of a cardiac catherisaiton laboratory at Sligo University Hospital.

Deputy Scanlon said, “Continuous Fine Gael governments have let down the people of Sligo as they stall on the delivery of a CAT lab at Sligo University Hospital.

“I have raised my concerns with the Minister for Health and was disappointed to hear him say the decision is still under review.

“Waiting lists have risen, posts are remaining vacant, and vital services are being stalled, such as this CAT lab. It is safe to say medical care has fallen in the north west under the current government.

“I would urge the Minister for Health to provide myself and the people of the north west with a timeline of when he expects a CAT lab is delivered to the region once the National Review of Specialist Cardiac Services is completed in June,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.