Sligo Fire Station is hosting the Road Traffic Collision (RTC) and Trauma Challenge today, Satuday, April 6

The National Road Traffic Collision (RTC) and Trauma Challenge will be held today, Saturday 6th April at Sligo Fire Station.

The event provides a unique opportunity to showcase the professional knowledge, skill and competencies of emergency services personnel, focusing on the key areas of RTC rescue and First Responder medical intervention.

This is the 11th year of the challenge, with competing teams from across the country representing the various emergency disciplines.

There will be a competitive edge to the programme, with the top Irish teams on the day going on to represent Ireland at the ‘World Rescue Challenge 2019’ which will be held in La Rochelle, France in September.

The challenge gets underway at 7am and will conclude at approximately 5.30pm. This event is open and free for the public to see their emergency services in action.

The Road Safety Authority Ireland will be there with their roll over vehicle also.