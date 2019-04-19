Sligo brewery wins best in Ireland award!

At the three-day Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fair in the Convention Centre Dublin, Sligo’s Lough Gill Brewery received the ‘Best in Ireland’ award for its Barrel Aged Dark Sunset Imperial Oatmeal Stout.

The brewery entered the stout into the Dublin Craft Cup competition which allows craft brewers and cider makers to showcase their brews and have them rated, tasted and analysed by an expert, international panel of judges.

The award was presented to Jordan Donnelly, Head Brewer at the Lough Gill Brewery by Gearoid Cahill, Head Judge in the Dublin Craft Beer Cup.

Lough Gill Brewery was founded in Sligo town in late 2016 by James & Valerie Ward. The brewery produce award-winning craft beers and focus on using local indigenous ingredients where possible. The water used in their beer production comes from their local lake, Lough Gill. Their flagship beers include: Anderson's Irish Ale; Traditional Irish Red; 20 Gills Lager, McNutty Macadmian Nut Brown Ale; Cutback Session IPA; Lost Armada American Pale Ale; and Wild Irish Gose. Lough Gill Brewery also produce a number of limited release beers.