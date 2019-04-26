Fianna Fáil to host breakfast seminar ‘Health in Crisis, Money or Management?’ in  Sligo Southern Hotel on May 3

Fianna Fáil is to host a breakfast seminar ‘Health in Crisis, Money or Management?’ in Sligo Southern Hotel on Friday, May 3, from 7am - 9am.

Guest speakers including Micheál Martin TD, Dr. Fergal Hickey, Consultant & Spokesperson for the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine, Martina Harkin Kelly, President INMO and Dr Richéal Burns PhD, MCS, BA, Health Economist.

Speaking in advance of the event, Deputy Marc Mac Sharry, said, “Our health service is in a state of crisis. Despite the incredible efforts of front-line staff and budget increases through the years providing an annual budget of some €16bn, waiting lists, inpatient and outpatient, are reaching record highs. With this in mind, we assembled an expert panel to learn their views on tangible actions required which we hope will form part of our policy development nationally.

“I am delighted to confirm that Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin TD, a former Health Minister will also contribute. His attendance shows the party’s determination to actively engage with stakeholders and adopt an approach informed by front line experience in dealing with the challenges within our Health service once and for all."

Deputy Eamon Scanlon added, “While as a party we are hosting this seminar it is not a political event rather a fresh approach in identifying real solutions which can form part of national health policy. We very much hope that many from the local and regional front-line medical community will attend and engage with our panel to maximize the potential for positive advances in national health policy”.

Deputy Micheál Martin concluded, “I am looking forward to the engagement with the expert panel put together by my colleagues Deputies Mac Sharry and Scanlon. The health sector, particularly in the north west region, needs attention. The Cabinet Committee for Health (E) has not met since last November, outpatient waiting lists have increased by 800% since 2016. There are many significant other issues and I look forward to discussing them in Sligo next week”.

Tickets are €20 with proceeds going to ‘Friends of Sligo University Hospital’. If you wish to attend, please contact Mary or Sinead at 071 9143616.