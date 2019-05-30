Sligo/Leitrim TD warns that Last minute medical procedure rescheduling is hurting patients and families

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon TD, has urged the Minister for Health and his Department to examine their policies when rescheduling procedures for his constituents.

This week one such patient who was awaiting a procedure in Galway University Hospital to replace heart stents had their date changed at the last minute resulting in significant disruption to both the patient and his family. This is the fourth time this procedure has been rescheduled.

Deputy Scanlon explained, “The approach by the HSE, in cancelling appointments at the last minute, in Galway University Hospital is causing much inconvenience to my constituents. In the first instance, replacing heart stents is major surgery and the knock-on health affects due to a delay must be considered.

“Secondly, patients and their families book time off work, reserve hotel rooms adjacent to the hospital, and mentally prepare themselves for time spent in hospital. All of this is undone without any consideration by the bureaucracy that controls the HSE. In this particular case it has happened four times.

“The Minister for Health and his Department must look at the approach they take to informing those waiting on procedures, consider the impact rescheduling at the last minute has on families, certainly not repeatedly cancelling procedure dates, and introduce a minimum time out from their appointment that the HSE must abide by for rescheduling surgery dates.

"Only with these changes will some fairness and respect be brought to families," concluded Deputy Scanlon.