Funding has been approved for a hydrogeological study in Sligo

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, has received confirmation from the Minister of State for Flood Relief that funding for a hydrogeological study for Sligo County Council has been approved.

Speaking after receiving the confirmation, Deputy Scanlon commented, “The approval of this study is an important first step in resolving the threat of flooding in Ransboro. I have been working on behalf of constituents for over 12 months on this matter. They require certainty in their homes and protection from flooding

“The confirmation will come as a welcome relief to the homes in the area that are very susceptible to flooding in Ransboro. The road adjacent to these homes also floods, leaving residents trapped until flood waters recede. One such house has been flooded on three occasions, destroying the lives of the home owner.

“I understand money has been made available for Sligo County Council to employ a consultant to conduct a hydrogeological study which will form the basis for the next round of funding. This funding will be used for substantial works in the area.

“Progression is very welcome as there has been much concern in the area. Once the study is returned to the Department it is imperative further funding is issued quickly,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.