Bingo! Sligo native hits €5,000 jackpot from €1 flutter

A Co Sligo native is thanking their lucky numbers after they went into the weekend on a high by turning one coin into a four-figure sum in the blink of an eye.

The anonymous player took a tiny €1 punt at the Bingo in a local BoyleSports shop in the county picking numbers 3, 8, 13, 18, 23 and 28 to be six of the 35 numbers picked out in the 2.16pm draw on Friday afternoon.

A prize of up to €100,000 was available if the selections were the first six numbers called and while that dream was scuppered, a tasty consolation was on the way for the Sligo punter.

They saw all six of their numbers come out within the first eight selected, meaning they were able to go back up to the counter and swap their ticket for a cool €5,000.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “The number 13 may have been amongst the selections but it was far from unlucky on this occasion, so we have to hand it to our Sligo customer who went into the weekend €5,000 richer. It was only a small stake, but their ambition has paid off handsomely.”