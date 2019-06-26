European Credit Union award for Marian Harkin

At an event in Brussels, Independent MEP Marian Harkin was presented with an inscribed award by the World Council of Credit Unions.

The inscription reads ‘With respect and gratitude to MEP Marian Harkin, Chair of the European Parliament’s Credit Union Interest Group. Thank you for your support, commitment and exemplary leadership’.

Pictured at the event were (L to R) Andrew Price, Vice President of Advocacy for World Council of Credit Unions; Marian Harkin MEP; Margaret Heffernan, Rathkeale & District Credit Union Ltd, Board member of the Irish League of Credit Unions and Hilary O'Sullivan, Board member, Irish League of Credit Unions.

Earlier this year the European Network of Credit Unions (ENCU) also nominated Marian for the MEP of the Year Award.

