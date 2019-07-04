Sligo-Leitrim TD says vulnerable young people left behind due to CAMHS staff shortages

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, has said that young people in the North West are being left behind as it has emerged there is a shortage of 40 staff to meet the demand in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Deputy Scanlon explained, “Our community health organisation is 40 people short of the required numbers to provided adequate services to children and teenagers in the area.

“This shortfall is leaving the most vulnerable children and adolescents waiting considerable times for appointments to deal with their mental health conditions.

“Children are living in a difficult era of social media and outside pressures. This combined with the difficulty of added academic pressures, may generate anxieties or other mental health problems for young children or teenagers.

“At present in our area they have nowhere to turn for dedicated support without a lengthy period before receiving treatment.

“Addressing the deficits in mental health services and fully realising 'A Vision for Change' must be made a priority. Otherwise the Government cannot continue to spin the baseless claims that they understand the severe, dangerous shortfalls that exist,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.