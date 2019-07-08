Leitrim and Sligo girls go through to Aldi Foróige National Junior Baking finals

Regional baking finals are taking place throughout Ireland this month as young baking enthusiasts compete to become Ireland’s National Junior Baking Champion, in a competition held by Aldi and youth development organisation Foróige.

Ciara Gill, age 13 from Drumsna Foróige club in Leitrim and Katie Kearns, age 15 from Easkey Foróige club in Sligo, took the two top places in the competition held in Mercy College Sligo, which puts them through to compete in the National Finals taking place in the Aldi tent at this year’s National Ploughing Championships from 17th-19th of September.

32 regional competitors are taking part in finals in Dublin, Cork, Sligo and Athlone, having already won their club, as well as their county, finals earlier in the year.

The young bakers in the Aldi Foróige National Junior Baking Competition 2019 have been tasked with creating the perfect Chocolate Fudge Cake. The winner’s cake will be put on-sale nationwide in Aldi stores next year and they will receive a €1,000 cash prize to help them on their baking journey.

Commenting, Aldi Group Buying Director John Curtin said: “Congratulations to Ciara and Katie, who demonstrated their tremendous baking skills, creating delicious Chocolate Fudge Cakes. The competition gives Ireland’s young people the unique chance to create a product that will be sold nationwide, fostering creativity and entrepreneurship. Our 2018 winner Eva Pierce from Gorey, Co. Wexford produced an excellent Lemon Drizzle Cake and we are hoping this year’s winner can emulate her delicious cake.”

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige said: “This competition provides a fantastic opportunity for young people who want to explore the world of food production, baking and manufacturing. We are delighted to be partnered up with Aldi yet again this year, because their support and dedication to the young people of Ireland enables us to facilitate the brilliance of our young bakers.”