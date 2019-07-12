Plans to bring ENT services in Sligo and Leitrim closer to where patients live

Professor Nash Patil, consultant ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon at Sligo University Hospital is collaborating on a national clinical programme for ENT education to train GPs to carry out ear-suction procedures for adults with a range of common ear complaints.

Mr Patil said, “Previously these patients would have had to visit an ENT surgeon like myself or one of my colleagues for treatment. By training GPs we are able to deliver services closer to where the patients live which saves time and travel and is less stressful for the patients.

“On average 12 patients from Sligo and Leitrim, South Donegal are treated in Sligo University Hospital every week who in future will be treated in the community once the training has been rolled out to all GPs,” he pointed out.