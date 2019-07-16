10 new jobs to be created in new Sligo Seat dealership

10 full-time jobs are to be created in Sligo by the Connolly Motor Group, which has just been appointed as main dealers for SEAT in Sligo.

Connolly’s SEAT will open in Collooney in October and will see Connolly Motor Group make a significant investment in a building that has remained vacant since the recession.

The new jobs will increase the number of full-time employees at the Connolly Motor Group to 230 and the company will begin recruitment immediately. Once Connolly’s SEAT is opened, the group will employ 93 people in Sligo.

The deal sees the motor group – which is one of the biggest in the country and run by brothers Kevin and Neil Connolly — expand its representation with Volkswagen Group brands.

It already runs hugely-successful Volkswagen dealerships in Ballina and Sligo as well as Audi dealerships in Galway, Ballina and Sligo.

The new SEAT dealership will be located in a prime location on the approach to Sligo town.

Neil Connolly, Connolly Motor Group Director, said:“We are particularly pleased to be growing our representation with the Volkswagen Group brands and are delighted to be investing in the SEAT brand and bringing this great name back to the Sligo region. My brother Kevin and I are extremely proud to be bringing more jobs to Sligo and delighted that we can breathe new life into a building that has been lying vacant in Collooney.”