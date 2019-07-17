A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Sligo

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for today, Thursday, July 18 and some of those showers could be heavy. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

TONIGHT

The showers will die out early tonight with some clear spells. A band of persistent rain will push in over west Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will back southerly and drop off light.