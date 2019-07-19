Access to care must be a priority for new regional health areas

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon says access to care for patients must be made a priority for health chiefs in the new regional health areas.

Deputy Scanlon was commenting following the announcement that the HSE would be divided into six new regional health areas. Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, and Roscommon make up Area F, along with Galway and Mayo.

He commented, “While the detail on how these new health areas will function remains to be seen, the main priority for health bosses should be access to care for patients. The current system, which is dominated by long waiting lists, gaps in services and an overcrowding crisis is simply not working.

“Fine Gael’s record in health has been abysmal. In the past eight years we have seen budgets increasing but services deteriorating. Couple that with the huge overspend on the National Children’s Hospital and the knock-on effects of that on day to day services and it’s clear that Fine Gael Ministers have not been good for the health service.

“Services in the North West have been left behind. We’re still waiting on a Cath lab, increased cardiac services, the new Diabetes Centre, capital developments at St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, St John's Hospital, Sligo, and the North West Hospice. We’re still waiting on Primary Care Centres in Tubbercurry, Drumcliffe and Grange. Issues remain outstanding with bed capacity at Sligo University Hospital.

“Fine Gael is fond of glossy media announcements but fails to deliver on its promises. This latest initiative will be judged solely on how it delivers for patients in the North West”, concluded Deputy Scanlon.