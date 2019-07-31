Scanlon calls for comprehensive public consultation prior to Installation of 5G

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, says that there should be greater public consultation regarding 5G masts which are planned to be installed.

He commented, “I have met with concerned stakeholders who have fears that masts are being installed without proper public consultation. I understand up to six masts are proposed for Sligo. Protesters have voiced their concern surrounding the proposed masts in Enniscrone and Collooney.

“5G services, the successor to 4G is welcome and needed to improve local internet speeds but fears around the provision of the service should be addressed. Strong community engagement is essential to quashing fears.

“I am calling on the providers to come meet with residents. There is much public concern that could be cleared up if we had greater public consultation,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.