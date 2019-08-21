Leitrim Jobs Round-Up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

Cox's Pharmacy has an exciting new opportunity for a part time OTC/Cosmetic Assistant.

Domestic Help is required for an elderly couple to cook a midday meal and to carry out light housework in the Drumkeerin area.

Apleona are looking for a dynamic and enthusiastic Facilities Manager to join the team at Abbott Longford.

A Receptionist and a Secretarial Assistant are required for the Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre.

Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle requires Care Assistants with FETAC Level 5 with experience or currently working towards qualification.

An established Sligo town based solicitors have a vacancy for a full time Legal Secretary or Legal Executive to start immediately. Experience essential.

Nurse on Call, Nursing Services and Recruitment are calling on Nurses, Midwives and Care Assistants to work this week and get paid next week with a huge variety of work available.

