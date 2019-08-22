Bus Éireann should immediately assess safety of fleet as door falls off on Sligo-Galway route MacSharry

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Transport, Marc Mac Sharry, says Bus Éireann should immediately clarify the safety status of their fleet as a door fell off the Route 64 bus serving Sligo to Galway.

He commented, “Fortunately no one was injured during this incident. There could have been fatal consequences if the door had come off at speed while the bus shared the road with other vehicles.

“Bus Éireann have been less than reassuring about this incident. I believe they should give more details and give clarity to their customers that this is an isolated problem. They should also clarify how often the safety of vehicles is assessed and if they are aware of other problems on similar routes.

“Bus Éireann must not dismiss this as a ‘mechanical fault’, and if necessary, a full fleet assessment should be carried out. Was this mechanical fault known and if so, why was that particular bus used on the route if there were concerns?”.

“The public are entitled to answers and reassurance that the Bus Éireann service they travel on is roadworthy and safe. The safety of passengers and road users is paramount. The public are entitled to safety on public transport. An incident like this cannot and should not happen again,” he concluded.