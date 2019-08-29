Icon Spa at Castle Dargan identified as a Centre of Excellence

Icon Spa at Castle Dargan, Ballygawley, Co Sligo has been identified as a Centre of Excellence by the Spa brand THALGO, a unique marine skin care range, inspired by the five Oceans.

In a little over 50 years, THALGO, an award-winning French brand, has become the leader in Professional Marine Cosmetics in Thalassotherapy centres, Spas and Beauty salons worldwide.

In Ireland, a programme to identify a number of Centre’s of Excellence was introduced in 2019. The programme was designed to provide one to one tailored advice, mentoring and support to THALGO Spas across Ireland and upon completion, identify the centres of excellence across the country.

The facilities, products and in our Spa have been carefully selected to mirror the gorgeous natural surroundings of our wonderful estate. We have chosen the Thalgo La Beauté Marine range which harnesses the power of marine nature, science and aromatics to give you a complete sensory escape.

Speaking on behalf of Pharmed, the exclusive distributor for THALGO in Ireland, Olivia Reilly, Marketing Manager said…”we were absolutely delighted to have The Icon Spa at Castle Dargan as one of our flagship destination Spas, a well-deserved accolade for their hard work, commitment and dedication to the brand since they joined the THALGO family in 2018...”