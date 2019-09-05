Road Closure
Killavoggy's Iron Bridge set for two month closure to facilitate maintenance works
Leitrim County Council have issued a reminder that the Iron Bridge in Killavoggy will be closed from Monday, September 9 to Friday, November 8 for maintenance.
Earlier this year €200,000 was allocated for remedial works on the historic bridge.
Alternative routes have been planned. Those travelling from Drumkeerin to Killavoggy will have to turn left off the R280 onto the L8281. Those travelling from Dromahair to Killavoggy must turn left off the R287 onto the L4260.
Read Also: Local communities unite against proposed giant wind turbines planned for Dromahair area
Killavoggy Bridge maintenance. The following section of public road in the #Manorhamilton Municipal District. -— Leitrim County Council (@leitrimcoco) September 4, 2019
Local Road L8270, either side of the Killavoggy Bridge - will be closed from Monday 9th Sept, 2019 to Friday 8th Nov 2019. Diversions will be signposted.#Leitrim pic.twitter.com/T6KMA4STig
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on