Killavoggy's Iron Bridge set for two month closure to facilitate maintenance works

Leitrim County Council have issued a reminder that the Iron Bridge in Killavoggy will be closed from Monday, September 9 to Friday, November 8 for maintenance.

Earlier this year €200,000 was allocated for remedial works on the historic bridge.

Alternative routes have been planned. Those travelling from Drumkeerin to Killavoggy will have to turn left off the R280 onto the L8281. Those travelling from Dromahair to Killavoggy must turn left off the R287 onto the L4260.

