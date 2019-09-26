Sligo Leitrim Deputy highlights need for speech and language staffing at St Cecilia’s School

Speaking on the Fianna Fáil motion in Dáil Éireann on Special Needs Education, Sligo-Leitrim TD Eamon Scanlon, has called upon the Minister for Education to ensure a speech and language therapist is hired at St. Cecilia’s School in County Sligo.

He commented, “St. Cecilia’s School, which caters for students with special needs, has 56 students waiting on speech and language and behavioural therapy. It is frustrating to know that interviews have been conducted and the only hurdle now is funding being approved for the hiring of a speech and language therapist.

“There was huge interest in the post and there is a panel created of suitably qualified clinicians. What management need is national approval to hire.

“We know how important early assessments are to the clients. Once assessments are done it is important speech and language therapy can be provided from a young age. If this therapy is not provided, symptoms of their conditions will only increase as they grow older. Understandably, families are very concerned, and I hope the Minister does not ignore their fears.

“It is vital that the position is filled soon. We are nearly three months into the school year and months on from interviews being held for the position. I have called on the Minister to work with his Department to ensure funding is expedited,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.