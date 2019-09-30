Ballymote Garda Station is hosting an open day this Saturday, October 5

Ballymote Garda Station in Co Sligo is hosting an open day for the public this Saturday, October 5.

An autism friendly hour has also been organised as part of the event and this will occur between 11am and 12pm. During this time no sirens, lights etc will be displayed. A sensory room will also be available all day for those who require it.

General admission for the open day will be from 12pm to 4pm.

The Garda helicopter, the Garda Band, Mounted unit, Dog unit, Patrol unit and displays from local and national agencies will be there on the day.