Sligo Leitrim Deputy highlights 'significant decreases' in North West overnight respite services

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon says it is worrying that respite overnight services have decreased in Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Roscommon.

New figures obtained by Fianna Fáil show a 33% decrease in respite overnights in Donegal, a 16% decrease in Sligo-Leitrim, and a 6.8% decrease in Roscommon.

Deputy Scanlon commented, “It is very worrying that there has been reductions in the number of overnight respite services across the board in the North West. The need for overnight respite places is needed yet the government have overseen a decrease in these services.

“Looking at the figures it is unlikely we will see increases in the number of respite overnights. At best any increase will be modest and will still be significantly behind what was delivered four years ago.

“Nationally there has been a drop of some 26,523 respite overnights for people with disabilities between 2015 and 2018 – representing a 14.3% decrease.

“Overnight respite is crucial for many families. It provides a much-needed break for carers in particular. Demand for respite is not going to fall and we need to address it and give those who need it so much the break they deserve”, concluded Deputy Scanlon.