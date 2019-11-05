Live-saving defibrillator damaged in Ballintogher, Co Sligo

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnesses incidents of criminal damage to life-saving defibrillator units to immediately contact gardai after a vandal targeted a unit in Ballintogher, Co Sligo. The damage is believed to have been carried out by a person kicking the cabinet containing the unit.

This unit is a specialised temperature controlled unit which had to maintain a constant temperature in the container to ensure that the defibrillator will work properly should it be required.

As a result of the damage caused a new door had to be purchased from the supplier in France and had to be fitted.

Gardaí have been investigating the matter and have spoken to a person who is cooperating with their investigation.

"This is a life saving instrument which was purchased through fundraising by the local community and provided for the safety of the local community. The initial cost of providing the defibrillator and storage container was almost €3000," noted gardai.

"Interfering with these life saving pieces of equipment could end up very costly. We would encourage anyone who witnesses such Criminal Damage to report it to your local Gardaí."