Golden Hip award for Sligo University Hospital for excellence in the management of hip fractures

Sligo University Hospital was awarded the ‘Golden Hip’ award for excellence in the management of hip fractures at the recent annual Irish Hip Fracture Meeting in the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

The award is presented to the hospital with the highest proportion of patients managed according to six international standards of care for hip fracture. Sligo is the second Irish hospital to win the award, which was introduced last year, and out-performed all the major orthopaedic centres in the Country.

Mr John Kelly, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Sligo said, “In 2018 we treated 139 patients with hip fractures, which are common injuries in older people and can have significant consequences for life and quality of life.

“The optimal management of hip fracture patients relies on extensive collaboration between the Orthopaedic Department and all Departments in the hospital including Emergency Medicine, Anaesthesia, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Rehabilitative Medicine.

“It is an incredible honour for SUH to win this award and it proves that with a motivated, dynamic team working together, we can deliver a world class service to our most vulnerable patients. This award further enhances our reputation as a centre of excellence for Irish Orthopaedics and we will continue to advocate for our patients and develop the quality of care that we offer to the people of the North West.”

Grainne McCann, General Manager SUH added, “This award is very significant for the hospital as it was presented by the National Office for Clinical Audit in association with the Irish Hip Fracture Database (IHFD), based on a clinically-led audit which measured the best standards of care and outcomes for patients with hip fractures. The Orthopaedic Department and all the staff throughout the hospital should be very proud of this endorsement of the high quality care that we are delivering to our patients”.