AfFair with Fashion 3 in Sligo for Christmas

AfFair with Fashion 3 will take place on Sunday, December 17 in Castledargan Hotel, Sligo.

The show which began in 2017 aims to showcase the best of Sligo fashion prior to the festive season. In conjunction with the fashion show there will be a Christmas fayre which will allow businesses and sole traders showcase their Christmas gift ideas.

Thomas Walsh said, “this year’s show will have a few surprises as we expand the event. We will also have a special guest, Galway based stylist and fashion guru Claire Golden from Galway Bay FM.”



There will be fashion from EJs Little Sister, Penneys Sligo, Carraig Donn, Graceful Occasions, Anna Fashions and Ejs Menswear, Colette Gallagher Millinery and Sister Sparkle.

Doors will open at 6pm to a mulled wine and mince pie reception and tickets are available from Anna Fashions, High Street, Sligo-Salon 2 Sligo, and Castledargan Hotel.

