Motorist arrested for dangerous driving after being detected travelling at over 160kph on N4

Gardaí in Sligo have confirmed a motorist was arrested for dangerous driving after being detected driving at 164kph, in a 100kph zone on the N4, outside Sligo yesterday, Sunday.

The male, novice driver was stopped by Sligo Gardaí and was arrested for dangerous driving and conveyed to Ballymote Garda Station

He has since been charged to appear at a later sitting of the local District Court.