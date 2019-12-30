Novice driver arrested for driving at 164km/hour in a 100km zone in Sligo

A male novice driver was stopped by Sligo Gardaí on Sunday on the N4 in Sligo driving his vehicle at 64km above the speed limit.

The driver's vehicle was detected travelling at 164km/hr in a 100km zone.

He was arrested for dangerous driving and conveyed to Ballymote Garda Station for processing. The man has since been charged and will appear before the local district court in relation to the matter.