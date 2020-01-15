Watch | New Sligo tourism video inspires family adventures

Sligo Tourism, the agency tasked with promoting County Sligo, has today launched a second video as part of a major ‘off season’ marketing campaign to encourage family staycations in the Atlantic coastal county this spring.

The new video invites families to head for the Northwest to create special memories full of adventure that they can treasure and share over the months and years to come.

Forget the sandy sandwiches, family staycations in Sligo have never looked so good – discover horse riding in Mullaghmore, surfing in Strandhill, meeting birds of prey in Ballymote, guided hikes, beach walks, stand up paddling tours and award-winning food spots.

County Sligo is the perfect family holiday destination this spring and now’s the time to plan your adventure with the kids.

Hot off the surf village of Strandhill scooping the EDEN Award, the accolade of Ireland’s best destination for health and wellbeing, it coincides with the travel trend and major focus for 2020 on sustainability; so now is also perfect opportunity to reduce your family’s carbon footprint by holidaying closer to home and supporting local Irish businesses.

As part of this campaign the SligoTourism.ie website details a host of itineraries for families. Book your mid-term, St. Patrick's Weekend, Easter and summer adventures now.