Countdown continues to Wild Roots festival which will be held on the shores of Lough Gill

The countdown is well and truly on to Ireland's newest music, performing arts and adventure festival, Wild Roots, which will take place in August on the shores of Lough Gill.

The first of the performers for the Wild Roots festival was announced recently when it was confirmed that James Morrisson will be among the special guests at the festival.

This festival feast is taking place from August 14-16 against the idyllic backdrop of the Wild Atlantic Way surrounded by beautiful forests along the shores of Lough Gill in Co. Sligo.

For festival-goers, nature lovers and adventure seekers alike, this festival has something for everyone to enjoy. Over the three days of celebration, people can expect a whole host of concerts, yoga workshops, live art installations, artisan food, as well as stand up paddleboarding, boating, kayaking and more.

Local companies Sligo Kayak Tours, North West Adventure Tours and the Rose of Innisfree Tourboat have all partnered with the Wild Roots Festival with the aim of creating "a balm for the ears, a carnival for the eyes, opening for the heart and awakening for the soul."

The festival will provide attendees with fairy-lit and fully serviced camping and glamping sites for guests to reside in comfort and tranquillity.

Wild Roots will feature many world-class performers alongside a wealth of local and national talent including a range of genres that embody the festival spirit from classical to indie rock, folk, jazz, pop, and world music. Adventure activities will be available across the festival site and on Lough Gill as well workshops in circus dance and drama, pop-up shows and full theatre productions.

“Wild Roots is about creating a festival that reflects a culture of green living, community, celebrates art and is full of adventure,” says Wild Roots organiser, Neil O’Connell. “Sligo is the perfect location, as it’s a place deeply rooted in history, art and culture and it has so much to offer in terms of nature and adventure activities, which is a great element to have at any gathering, and we cannot wait to share this with everyone.”

People can watch this historic location come to life with the help of musicians, performers, festival innovators, and atmospheric designers.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for regular updates online at www.wildroots.ie.

It’s hoped the annual event will be the highlight of everyone’s summer, so it’s time to put down your roots down and go wild!