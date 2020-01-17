€100,000 worth of drugs found in Ballymote

The Sligo Leitrim Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Ballymote Gardaí searched a house in Ballymote Sligo yesterday, Thursday January 16.

As a result of this search the Gardaí discovered illegal drugs, believed to be approximately €100,000 worth of cannabis. Also, during the search, €20,000 in cash was siezed.

One male was arrested and he is currently detained at Ballymote Garda Station, on drug trafficking legislation. The investigation is continuing.

