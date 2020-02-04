Applications invited for funding as local wind farms launch 2020 Community Benefit Funds

Local organisations are encouraged to apply for funding made available under the Carrane Hill, Garvagh Glebe, Black Banks and Tullynahaw Wind Farm Community Funds.

Organisations located near the wind farms at Arigna (Co Roscmmon), Drumkeeran (Co Leitrim) and Geevagh (Co Sligo) have until Friday February 28 to apply for funding.

Developed by ESB Wind Development Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ESB, the community fund aims to provide financial support to local community and voluntary organisations in proximity of the wind farm, helping them to deliver beneficial projects and initiatives which fall within one or more of our broad themes:

• Education and Skills

• Health, Safety and Wellbeing

• Environment and Habitat Conservation

• Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

• Culture and Heritage

• Recreation, Sport and Social Inclusion

Frank Kelly, Stakeholder Manager at ESB, said: “Through our Community Wind Farm Fund, ESB’s aim is to help the communities in which we operate our wind farms to become more sustainable through the support of positive local initiatives and activities. We remain committed to creating a brighter future for all by being a good neighbour and we encourage all local organisations to apply for this funding.”

Monies have already been committed by these community funds to develop a range of projects in the region, which will make their mark for many years to come as communities continue to enjoy the benefits of the investments.

The past 2019 fund, which was in excess of €60,000, committed to investing in 25 projects within the vicinity of these wind farms.

Previous recipients of funding include Drumkeeran Tidy Towns, Keadue Development Association and Geevagh Community Resource Ltd.

For further information on the community fund, which is being administered by SECAD, please visit: www.windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/.

Interested organisations should read the fund guidelines before submitting an application.