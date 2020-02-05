Declan Bree will not support FG or FF led government

There is no benefit in voting for an independent candidate who is prepared to do a deal and prop up a Fine Gael or Fianna Fail led government, said Independents4Change candidate Cllr Declan Bree.

“Four years ago people voted for change but unfortunately they got more of the same. If people are serious about change on this occasion, it is vitally important that they ask candidates who describe themselves as ‘independent’ why they are prepared to support a Fine Gael or Fianna Fail led government,” he said.

“If people want change they must vote for change. I have been consistent on this issue. I am the only independent candidate in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency to declare that, if I am elected, I will not vote for or support a Fine Gael or Fianna Fail led government.

“In the outgoing Dail we witnessed a number of independent TDs agreeing to become part of the Fine Gael led government when they were offered positions of Junior Ministers or Cabinet Minister.

“There is every likelihood that similar inducements will be offered to Independents after this election,” said Cllr Bree.