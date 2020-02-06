Cloudy, cold conditions across the North West of Ireland today

Early frost or mist will soon clear and it will be a mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in a moderate southeasterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry. There will be a lot of cloud around, keeping temperatures generally above zero overnight, lows of 1 to 4 degrees. Moderate southeast winds will be fresh and gusty along coasts. Some patchy light rain is likely on western coasts before Friday morning.