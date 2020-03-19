Sligo Hospital reminds public that all inpatient and day cases procedures remain cancelled

Sligo University Hospital has issued a statement reminding the public that all inpatient and day cases procedures remain cancelled at the hospital.

Outpatient clinics at Sligo University Hospital are also currently cancelled with a very limited number of exceptions and patients will be contacted directly by telephone and advised to attend.

The chest x-ray walk-in service is currently suspended, but minor injury walk-in service is continuing - urgent x-ray is by appointment only.

"We will contact those patients who are attending the hospital by telephone before their appointment," noted a spokesperson for the hospital.

"We would like to thank the public for their cooperation."