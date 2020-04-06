Sligo gardai stop car containing four people from four different households during Covid-19 lockdown

While the majority of people seem to be getting the message about staying at home during the Covid-19 lockdown, there are always some who can't seem to grasp the seriousness of the situation.

Over the weekend gardai in Sligo held a number of checkpoints and patrols and came across a car containing four people - one adult and three youths - who all came from different houses and as such, should not have been together.

The advice is to stay in your own home. Do not visit family and neighbours. Do not allow your children to sleepover at the homes of friends or family and do not move between residences during this lockdown period.

Remember we stay at home because we are lucky enough to be able to. Those at the frontline can't. Show some respect for them and for others who are putting their lives on the line each day to keep us all safe.