Front entrance access changed to help protect those attending Sligo University Hospital

A number of changes in how patients access Sligo University Hospital have been put in place to ensure that patients who need to attend the hospital can do so safely during the current COVID-19 public health emergency.

Since Monday, April 6, the main entrance of the hospital has moved from the current location at the front of the hospital, to the Outpatient Department Entrance on the Mall Road. This entrance will be open from 8am to 9pm every day.

Pregnant women attending maternity services such as the foetal assessment unit, maternity or delivery suite, during daytime hours from 8am to 9pm should enter the hospital through the temporary main entrance on the Mall Road. Outside of these hours or during the night, pregnant women should come to the hospital through the old main entrance and present directly to security in the entrance hall.