Carrick-on-Shannon Supermacs will reopen limited services from this Friday, April 24

Supermac’s in Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon Town and Sligo are amongst a small number of branches set to reopen to provide a limited service this week.

All three outlets will reopen in this new limited capacity from Friday, April 24.

The reopenings follow consultation with the authorities, staff, customers and our suppliers including farmers.

The outlets will open on a phased basis in locations where the company can provide hot cooked meals to the public while fully implementing government guidelines regarding social distancing for our staff and customers.

Initially, Supermacs will provide only Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect where it is safe to do so.

The safety of our staff and customers is paramount and the following procedures will be implemented:

- all services will be contactless

- card payment only

- dedicated work stations for all staff

- staff gloves will be provided

- staff masks will be provided

- staff temperature monitoring will take place at the commencement of each shift

- dedicated delivery driver working area

- dedicated drive and collect points where applicable

dedicated delivery and collection bags

The outlets that will open are as follows:

Today, Wednesday, April 22 the following outlets are reopening:

- Headford Rd – Drive Thru

- Tuam Rd – Drive Thru

- Newcastle – Delivery Only

The following outlets are openong this Friday 24th April

Portlaoise – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Ballysimon Rd, Limerick – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Kinnegad – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

Clonmel – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

O Connell St Dublin – Delivery Only

Carrick on Shannon – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Roscommon – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

Trim – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Drogheda – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

Sligo – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect

Ballindine – Drive Thru and Drive & Collect

Carlow – Drive Thru, Delivery and Drive & Collect



All lobbies will remain closed until further notice.

Supermacs issued a statement noting that: "Since we closed on March 26th, we have spent that time developing systems and processes in order to open and provide a service to the community where safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised. We would like to thank our customers and staff for their loyalty and understanding."